Wonderscope is an Augmented Reality app that transforms the screen time to a more active experience for kids.
Chris Milk's first AR app is here, and it's revolutionaryI'm sitting on the floor of Fast Company 's conference room, watching Little Red Riding Hood face off with a leather-jacket-wearing Big Bad Wolf. The wolf convinces her to tell him where her grandma's house is, and then dashes off into the forest. Instantly, Little Red is horrified. "What's wrong?"
Fast Company
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I wonder how much AR will change children's education? 🤔
