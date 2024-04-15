Launches
Wonderplan.ai 2.0
Wonderplan.ai 2.0
Plan your next trip with AI in minutes
Wonderplan lets you create unique, hassle-free travel plans with AI. Start fresh or with blogs & videos, then fine-tune with personalized options. Experience the ease of interactive chat, calendar-based planning, and map itinerary previews for free!
Launched in
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
Vacation
by
Wonderplan.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,122 upvotes
No doubt the UI/UX design tool to create and collaborate!
Canny
2,892 upvotes
Best way to collect user feedback and request new features!
Mapbox
2,438 upvotes
We use Mapbox to display travel routes according to itinerary with ease!
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Wonderplan.ai
Your ultimate AI travel planner, for free
2
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Wonderplan.ai 2.0 by
Wonderplan.ai
was hunted by
Kay Kuang 匡雪婷
in
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Vacation
. Made by
Kay Kuang 匡雪婷
,
JiaJun Koh
and
WEI CHENG
. Featured on April 27th, 2024.
Wonderplan.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
28
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
