Wonderplan.ai 2.0

Plan your next trip with AI in minutes

Wonderplan lets you create unique, hassle-free travel plans with AI. Start fresh or with blogs & videos, then fine-tune with personalized options. Experience the ease of interactive chat, calendar-based planning, and map itinerary previews for free!
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
Vacation
Wonderplan.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,122 upvotes
No doubt the UI/UX design tool to create and collaborate!
Canny
Canny
2,892 upvotes
Best way to collect user feedback and request new features!
Mapbox
Mapbox
2,438 upvotes
We use Mapbox to display travel routes according to itinerary with ease!
About this launch
Wonderplan.ai 2.0 by
was hunted by
Kay Kuang 匡雪婷
in Travel, Artificial Intelligence, Vacation. Made by
Kay Kuang 匡雪婷
,
JiaJun Koh
and
WEI CHENG
. Featured on April 27th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2023.
