Pavel Mazuelas
Love this Product podcasts! Great job guys!
@pavel_mazuelas Yep! They released a CEO podcast not long ago, and I really liked that one too.
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
Thanks so much for hunting us @nassaraf - it’s been an honor to have your support on this! We’re so excited to be launching Women Product Leaders 💪 It’s an interview series with 8 incredible women who are building products loved by millions of people ❤️ We need more women in Product! This is another step towards equal representation across all industries In this podcast, you’ll hear the real, raw stories of how these inspirational women made it to where they are today. Alongside the stories, you’ll also get practical, career-focused advice designed to help the next generation of female product leaders advance their careers with confidence. After all, who better to learn from than the people who have been there first, and encountered the same kind of struggles you are likely to face. So, without further ado, I am proud to be able to introduce the leaders you will be hearing from on the Women Product Leaders Podcast! ⭐️Deboshree Dutta, Group Product Manager at Paypal ⭐️Agatha Krajewski, Director of Product at Shopify ⭐️Yuliya Malysh, Head of Growth at Miro ⭐️Megan Murphy, Director of Product at Hotjar ⭐️Kalpana Berman - Principal Product Director at Nike ⭐️Ingrid Bernaudin, Director of Product at Uber ⭐️Christine Itwaru, Director of Product Operations at Pendo ⭐️Aliisa Rosenthal, VP of Sales at WalkMe With this podcast, it is my hope that any women who are starting their product journeys will know that there IS a place for them in this industry… … and that place is at the TOP! Happy listening, Carlos
@villaumbrosia
Hi 👋🏽, hunters! Today, we’re honoring the women who have been responsible for building digital products loved by millions. The Women Product Leaders podcast series celebrates female leaders in Product Management. Created by my good friends at Product School, you’ll hear from VPs, Directors, and Heads of Department at companies like PayPal, Shopify, Uber, Miro, and Nike. You’ll discover their stories, get their advice, and learn exactly how these incredible women got to where they are today. This podcast series is free and ready to stream right now on your favorite podcast platform. So get a warm cup of tea 🍵 or coffee ☕️, put on your headphones, and get ready for an uplifting dose of inspiration! 🌈🌈🌈 *Press release expected in the morning*
