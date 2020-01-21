Women Make
Hi Product Hunt! 😺 Being an entrepreneur can feel lonely. 💁♀️ As a woman, it is even more the case. A couple of years ago, I was struggling to find fellow female makers to get in touch with. I created a group on Telegram and reached out to the few ones I knew from Twitter. Women Make was born. Today we are a community of ~450 members from all around the 🌏 world, made of entrepreneurs, makers, developers, marketers, designers, and a bunch of other creative people. Women Make is now enriched with a forum, which allows us to have a permanent platform that completes the live chat on Telegram. Women Make is a place to: 👋 find other women makers 👩💻 share what you’re working on 🤝 help each other out ❓ ask / answer questions 💬 start a discussion, share what’s on your mind 💪 support each other 🗣 get feedback 🏆 celebrate wins together Although I’m pretty happy with the result, I have lots of other ideas to implement! Let me know what you think, I'd love to hear any feedback you may have. ❤️ A big thank you to @alyssaxuu for the awesome gif she made for the launch, @nfoxnyc for creating a wonderful place for this community on Instagram, as well as all the Women Make supporters.
Congrats @marie_dm_ on the launch! Women Make has been creating lots of values for the makers community. It's an inspiring platform to be part of and learning from other experienced founders/makers.
@marie_dm @abinaya_rl Thanks Abinaya, glad you're a part of it!
Congrats @marie_dm_! Can't wait to use it. :)
@imswaathik And I can't wait for you to join us! Let me know what you think 😁
@marie_dm_ Noticed a few things, the "Top Supporters" section is mostly men. What does that mean? Is it like men who support women entrepreneurs or are they the most active (if so, where do I find women makers to connect to?). Also, I can only sign in with Telegram - would love more options! Or a way to sign up with email/password since I don't really use Telegram.
@imswaathik @imswaathik Everyone is welcome on Women Make as long as they are here to empower women. Which means there are actually a few men on Women Make, who support us. I created this group and made it open because I think it's the only way to change things. That being said, there is a Patreon, which means supporters don't have to be members of the community. As for the order, supporters are ranked by two criteria: the amount of their financial support and the date they became a supporter.
@imswaathik To find women makers to connect to, the best way is to signup and join our Telegram group.
@imswaathik Finally, I will probably offer a signup with an email option in the future.
