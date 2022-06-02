Products
Wolfy
Ranked #12 for today
Wolfy
The online Werewolf social deduction game
Free social deduction game, easy rules to understand.
It opposes a village to undercover werewolves. Games with 5 to 20 players. Levelling. 20 roles to play. Public and private games. 2 millions of players.
A tool that I recommend to all remote teams.
Launched in
Free Games
,
Remote Work
,
Entertainment
by
Wolfy
About this launch
Wolfy by
Wolfy
was hunted by
Simon LUCAS
in
Free Games
,
Remote Work
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Simon LUCAS
and
Nathan
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Wolfy
is not rated yet. This is Wolfy's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#39
