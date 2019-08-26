Log InSign up
Wobaka

The CRM that makes you smile

#1 Product of the DayToday
Imagine your favourite task manager. Move things around and add email integration and a contact pipeline. That's what I want Wobaka to be like. A simple, yet effective CRM system that will help you close more deals while being simple and fun to use.
Drikerf
Drikerf
Maker
Hey Hunters! I first got the idea of making a better CRM system back in 2016. Last December, after managing sales for earlier projects I had enough of bloated CRM systems. Using spreadsheets and task managers didn't really work either since I was missing follow-ups daily and had to scan my inbox for contact history. So I decided it would be a great time to start building Wobaka on evenings and weekends. I'm making it better and using it myself every day. I'd love to hear your thoughts about it :).
