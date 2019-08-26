Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Drikerf
Hey Hunters! I first got the idea of making a better CRM system back in 2016. Last December, after managing sales for earlier projects I had enough of bloated CRM systems. Using spreadsheets and task managers didn't really work either since I was missing follow-ups daily and had to scan my inbox for contact history. So I decided it would be a great time to start building Wobaka on evenings and weekends. I'm making it better and using it myself every day. I'd love to hear your thoughts about it :).
UpvoteShare