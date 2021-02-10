  1. Home
  2.  → Wizu Stories

Wizu Stories

Collect customer success stories and compelling social proof

Marketing
Most businesses don't have enough time or resources to capture the Customer Success Stories that build trust and authority. Our chatbots automatically ask your customers the right questions to generate engaging stories and compelling social proof.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Thanks for sharing! Our company is in the process of collecting testimonials right now, so I'll check it out!
Share
Simon Neve
Maker
We created this product because it's so difficult and expensive collect Customer Success Stories like Salesforce do so well. Consultants are great, but they expensive and time consuming to manage. We noticed customers on our chatbot survey platform, Wizu, were using surveys to automate the story capture and achieved some amazing results. That's why we built Wizu Stories - to make Customer Success Stories more accessible for organizations. Sign up a free trial and let us know what you think!
Share