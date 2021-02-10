discussion
Would you recommend this product?
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Thanks for sharing! Our company is in the process of collecting testimonials right now, so I'll check it out!
We created this product because it's so difficult and expensive collect Customer Success Stories like Salesforce do so well. Consultants are great, but they expensive and time consuming to manage. We noticed customers on our chatbot survey platform, Wizu, were using surveys to automate the story capture and achieved some amazing results. That's why we built Wizu Stories - to make Customer Success Stories more accessible for organizations. Sign up a free trial and let us know what you think!