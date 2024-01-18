Products
WizFairy
Create personalized fairy tales in minutes, powered by AI
Create personalized fairy tales in minutes — designed by you and assembled by AI. First, add your character(s), specifying their traits and appearance. Second, select your genre. Now, wait for the AI to reveal your magical and unqiue fairy tale.
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
DIY
by
WizFairy
About this launch
WizFairy
Create personalized fairy tales in minutes, powered by AI.
WizFairy by
WizFairy
was hunted by
Marc Metz
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
DIY
. Made by
Marc Metz
and
Sascha Metz
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
WizFairy
is not rated yet. This is WizFairy's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
