Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Wiza Monitor
This is a launch from Wiza
See 3 previous launches
Wiza Monitor

Wiza Monitor

Track job changes and get Slack + email alerts
Wiza Monitor is a job change tracking tool that lets you track customer and prospect job changes in real time, get alerts via email and Slack, and keep your CRM automatically updated.
Free
Launch tags:
SalesMarketingOperations

Meet the team

Wiza Monitor gallery image
Wiza Monitor gallery image
Wiza Monitor gallery image
Wiza Monitor gallery image
Wiza Monitor gallery image
Wiza Monitor gallery image
About this launch
Wiza
Wiza
Find real-time verified emails and phone numbers in seconds.
5 out of 5.0
89
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Wiza Monitor by
Wiza
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Sales, Marketing, Operations. Made by
Harrison Apitz-Grossman
,
Jess Knapp
,
Jake Silvestri
,
Michael Kilcullen
,
Stephen Hakami
and
Adnan Ali
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Wiza
is rated 5/5 by 18 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2019.