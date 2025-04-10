Launches
Wiza Monitor
Wiza Monitor
Track job changes and get Slack + email alerts
Wiza Monitor is a job change tracking tool that lets you track customer and prospect job changes in real time, get alerts via email and Slack, and keep your CRM automatically updated.
Free
Launch tags:
Sales
•
Marketing
•
Operations
Launch discussions
Wiza
Find real-time verified emails and phone numbers in seconds.
5 out of 5.0
Wiza Monitor by
Wiza
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Operations
. Made by
Harrison Apitz-Grossman
,
Jess Knapp
,
Jake Silvestri
,
Michael Kilcullen
,
Stephen Hakami
and
Adnan Ali
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Wiza
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2019.