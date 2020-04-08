Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Wiza 2.0
Wiza 2.0
Create email lists from LinkedIn, then reach out at scale.
Chrome Extensions
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Wiza is magic. Sales reps spend around 17% of their time on prospecting. With Wiza you can speed this up 4-5x. Small businesses around the world and sales teams at companies like GrubHub, Cloudera, Oracle, and even Amazon AWS are loving Wiza.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
38 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send