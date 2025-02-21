Launches
Mantle
Mantle
AI-native cap table management for modern founders
Tired of spreadsheets or overpriced cap table software? Enjoy a modern, AI-native cap table management platform with unlimited stakeholders. Free cap table setup. Hands-on support. One flat fee.
Launch tags:
Fintech
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
Mantle by
Mantle
was hunted by
Sabena Quan
in
Fintech
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ergin Babani
Amit Jethani
Laven Sukumaran
Dwayne Forde
Jarrett Quan-Hin
Rafay Khan
Amar Varma
Rafael Slobodian
and
Franco Chingcuanco
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Mantle
is not rated yet. This is Mantle's first launch.