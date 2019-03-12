Withings Sleep offers sleep cycles analysis (deep, light and REM), heart rate tracking and snore detection. Easy one-time setup and automatic sync to the Health Mate app via Wi-Fi.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Withings products are pretty great already and I'm excited now that I ordered this, sleep is something I could definitely start monitoring and understanding why I often times don't get a good sleep
