Withings Sleep

A sleep tracking mat by Withings

Withings Sleep offers sleep cycles analysis (deep, light and REM), heart rate tracking and snore detection. Easy one-time setup and automatic sync to the Health Mate app via Wi-Fi.
Withings adds sleep apnea detection to its tracking matAround 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, which is characterized by pauses in breathing, or periods of shallow breathing, during sleep. As well as symptoms of fatigue, sleep apnea can result in headaches and depression, and in serious cases, stroke and heart failure.
Engadget
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Cedric Hutchings
Cedric Hutchings
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Withings products are pretty great already and I'm excited now that I ordered this, sleep is something I could definitely start monitoring and understanding why I often times don't get a good sleep
