  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Witched
High quality jobs with disclosed pay

Free
Embed
Witched is a board for high quality jobs that pay well. No signups. The only job board frequented by 10x developers. Every job listed on Witched must disclose pay. Product Hunt users can post jobs for 90% off.
Launched in
Hiring
Tech
Career
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Tarun Agarwal
in Hiring, Tech, Career. Made by
Tarun Agarwal
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Witched's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-