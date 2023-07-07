Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Witched
Witched
High quality jobs with disclosed pay
Visit
Upvote 8
90% off on all job posts
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Witched is a board for high quality jobs that pay well. No signups. The only job board frequented by 10x developers. Every job listed on Witched must disclose pay. Product Hunt users can post jobs for 90% off.
Launched in
Hiring
Tech
Career
by
Witched
Rocketadmin
Ad
Launch admin panel in under 5 minutes
About this launch
Witched
High quality jobs with disclosed pay
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Witched by
Witched
was hunted by
Tarun Agarwal
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Career
. Made by
Tarun Agarwal
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
Witched
is not rated yet. This is Witched's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report