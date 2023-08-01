Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wiser
Wiser
Pinterest for Knowledge
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We help you build your digital content archive with AI and share it with lifelong learners.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
Community
by
Wiser
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out the product! We appreciate kind & useful feedback in any shape or form. 🙏"
The makers of Wiser
About this launch
Wiser
Pinterest for Knowledge
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Wiser by
Wiser
was hunted by
İrem Çilingir
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
,
Community
. Made by
İrem Çilingir
,
Emre Cubukcu
,
Berkay Oflaz
,
Erdem Yılmaz
,
Ceren ünalan
,
Mustafa Biçer
,
Cansu Çubukçu
,
Sila Kenger
,
Sarp Alkan
,
Elif Topatan
,
Nilsu Derici
and
Ceren Tunay
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Wiser
is not rated yet. This is Wiser's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report