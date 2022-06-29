Products
WiredVibe
Ranked #12 for today
WiredVibe
AI music to get you into the flow state in 10 minutes
🧠 WiredVibe is a neuroscience-based music platform that
improves your focus in less than 10 minutes.
Our technology generates personalized sound therapies using health data (via Google), and weather conditions based on your current location.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Tech
by
WiredVibe
About this launch
WiredVibe
AI Music to get you into the Flow State in 10 Minutes.
WiredVibe by
WiredVibe
was hunted by
Zoltán Szőgyényi
in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Tech
. Made by
Vlad Alecu
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
WiredVibe
is not rated yet. This is WiredVibe's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
7
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#108
