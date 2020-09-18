discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sefunmi Osinaike
MakerHuman, promoter of peace.
Hello 👋 everyone, I’m very excited to share what we’ve been working on, and it’s a simple app to help you track your Wins 🎉! I’m usually very hard on myself sometimes. I set large goals and even after I accomplish them, I take little or no time to celebrate before moving on to the next thing 😩. I’ve been going through that cycle for many years, but I never stopped to really think about the collective effort that got me to my goal 🤔. I recently started to recognize the progress I made towards any goal, small or large, and after doing that for a couple of months, I felt more positive 🤩. I was also able to easily adopt subsequent activities that helped me sustain my productive behaviour for the long term 🙌. It turns out that this works for other areas of life, not just for goals 💡. Taking a second to recognize any positive moment that happened during my day allowed me to find more of those moments, which dramatically increased my outlook on life 🥳. So we decided to build Wins to help you keep track of those moments of joy you experience throughout the day so you can look back and feel a burst of gratitude❤️. I wanted to keep it simple for now and not go too overboard with many features. I’d really love your feedback on the product and what you’d like to see in the future. We would also be working on the Android version soon so we'd love to incorporate some new ideas there 💪 Please feel free to give us some feedback so we can improve. Thank you ❤️
UpvoteShare