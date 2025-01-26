Launches
Wingman Studio
Wingman Studio
Create and sell audio tours and earn per tour
Visit
Wingman Studio empowers influencers and tour guides to create and sell audio tours easily in the Wingman City Guide app. Users can explore cities with engaging guided tours while creators earn a commission for every purchase.
Free
Travel
About this launch
Wingman Studio
Create and sell audio tours. Earn on every trip.
Wingman Studio by
Wingman Studio
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Travel
. Made by
Dávid Sipos
,
Peter Orban
,
Samar Ali
,
Bereczki Karoly
,
Gábor E.
and
Kitti Kun
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
