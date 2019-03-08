"Wingman for DJI" let you fly multiple DJI Drones together with your mates, it makes your drones keep flight formation automatically. Take photo and video for drones flying never be so easy.
superdamiMaker@zhejun_chen
Someday about two years ago, I went out with friend and fly our DJI drones, we found it's difficult to fly two drones together tightly by our controlling, also we tried to take a shoot each other's drone while they were flying. It is not easy to localized each other's drone though our FPV Video even they were flying above clearly sea. After that I found there may have solution to do it. Almost for one year design and develop, Get through the App Store review and released few days ago.
