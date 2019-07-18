Wingman
Thanks for the hunt @kevin Hello Product Hunt, My name is Shruti Kapoor, and I’m the Co-Founder and CEO of Strings.ai. At my previous job, I built a sales team from scratch for a large fintech startup in a new geography. While onboarding and training new reps, I realized that the lengthy onboarding process was largely about reps acquiring 'tribal knowledge'. This was an even bigger challenge with a remote team, and as a sales outsider. I thought there must be a better way. (Read on for freebies) How much of the stuff you learned in lectures in college stayed with you after a few months? It’s not surprising that 80% of sales training is lost in 1 month. We built Wingman to address this problem head-on. Wingman 'listens' to sales calls (across all your favorite platforms e.g., Zoom) to automatically give sales reps the exact information and feedback they need, in real-time. It helps new reps onboard quickly and helps experienced reps stay up-to-date with product features, case studies, and competition. Individual users can leverage it to set personal feedback loops to overcome bad habits, and to take notes more effectively during the call with our real-time bookmarks. We’re excited to share this with the Product Hunt community and would like to offer individual users free access to Wingman! Just mention Product Hunt when talking to us, and we’ll help you get set up.
