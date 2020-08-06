Wing Business Assistant
An unlimited assistant built for businesses and teams
Wing for Business is a virtual assistant service geared towards businesses who have too much work but can't hire an additional team member. It's like having a remote intern on your team who can take care of all the menial work that's getting in the way of the important things.
Thank you for hunting us @nikkielizdemere! :-)
Hi I'm Karan, one of the makers of Wing Assistant, the unlimited superhuman assistant. We launched Wing a few months ago on Product Hunt. People kept asking us to build a version for business- so we did! Meet Wing for Business! A tool that lets you get an *unlimited* amount of help from a work-focused assistant, for just $600/month. We use a mix of cutting-edge AI that's been getting smarter ever since our prior launch, trained human assistants, and strategic business partnerships around the world to get anything done for you. You can Slack us, call us, text us - or use our web or mobile apps to speak to your assistant. Whether you're a sole proprietor, small business owner, run a startup, or part of a corporate team - you can use Wing for Business! If your business is a good fit for what we're offering, we'd love to show you how to use it, and to help you get set up. Right now, the only limitation is that we aren't focused on doing highly skilled work (e.g. marketing, financials, taxes, legal) - but Wing can find someone who can help with these things! Your feedback on how to make this better is incredibly welcome! 😻
Heard a lot about Wing by now. But when will it be available in Europe? What would be the pricing? I think there are many small businesses like mine over here in Europe. They would benefit from an sssistant like Wing.
Hi @mathias_radtke! Thank you for noticing Wing :-) Wing's Business Assistant is indeed available in Europe for US$600/mo (~€510/mo), the UK (~£460/mo), and any other country in the world! Wing Assistant, however, is not available outside the US at this time, as our technology depends highly on locally available data, which, is a huge project to index for the entire world! We do hope to get there soon, though! 🚀
