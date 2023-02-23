Products
Home
→
Product
→
Windstatic
Ranked #8 for today
Windstatic
TailwindCSS & Alpinejs elements/layouts ready to copy-paste
Free
A free collection of aesthetically designed elements & layouts made with Tailwind CSS and Alpine.js ready to copy n' paste into your next project!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Windstatic
About this launch
Windstatic
TailwindCSS & Alpinejs elements/layouts ready to copy-paste
0
reviews
8
followers
Windstatic by
Windstatic
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on February 24th, 2023.
Windstatic
is not rated yet. This is Windstatic's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#202
