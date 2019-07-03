Since the beginning of StoryChief, our users have loved the free blog feature they receive from us. Well, it was time to give it a name and a well-deserved update!
Meet William - the easiest blogging platform out there.
Valeri Potchekailov
Since the beginning of StoryChief.io, our users have loved the free blog feature they receive from us. Well, it was time to give it a name and a well-deserved update! Meet William - the easiest blogging platform out there. It includes 100+ cool features, but let's focus on these seven for now: 🔥 Thought Leaders community Our community of b2b bloggers (Thought Leaders) is growing very fast. Every day we hand-pick 5 stories our users create and feature them in our Thought Leader (https://leaders.storychief.io/) newsletter. 🔥 Top scores for SEO, performance, and accessibility We have improved the Google Lighthouse score, an open-source, automated tool for improving the quality of web pages. To attain such a high ranking, our developers dug deep into the code and made some vast improvements. Your blog now runs with a perfect score! 🔥 Featured snippets and voice searches Structured data is now added to all your blog posts to help Google better understand your content. Some of the key benefits are: - Show in the Knowledge Graph, featured snippets, and voice searches. - Increase your click-through rates. - Improve your search engine visibility. 🔥Valuable Keyword insights Google Webmaster Tools is a free service provided by Google. It displays all of the important SEO aspects of a site, such as keywords and backlinks. It will also help you to better understand your visitors and search engine rankings. Activate Google Webmaster tools. 🔥 Turn Your Visitors Into Leads and Sales New widgets to capture leads and sales have been added to your blog. You can now add banners, newsletter forms, and custom links. 🔥 Face-lift of your blog navigation The navigation has now become a beautiful sidebar where you can add custom links to external landing pages and add a newsletter signup form. For each category on your blog, we will show a submenu with the latest stories. All improvements to better help your visitors find your valuable content. 🔥 Some love for authors Each author now has a beautiful detail page with a bio, social links, and written articles.
Wow! Looks awesome!
