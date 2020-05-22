Will My Job Give Me Covid-19?

Discussion
Mubashar Iqbal
Maker
A little under a week ago @dreamture reached out to me with the idea of building a website that helped understand the risk of contracting Covid-19 at work. As cities, states and countries around the world are relaxing stay at home orders, we naturally concerned about the risks of returning to work. We looked at research done by the New York Times and the UK Government exploring the topic, and decided to build a website to help answer the question that many of us are thinking about. Would love to know what you think of what we built and am happy to answer any questions you may have.
