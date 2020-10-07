discussion
Maxime Tilliet
🎈
Very interesting app! Well done ✅
Franck-Victor Laurant
MakerEntrepreneurship for social impact.
✨ How do some entrepreneurs & product managers manage to test their idea in just a few days? This is the question we asked ourselves at Wequity and surely many others are asking themselves 🤔 To understand this, we looked at the digital and technical tools used by them 💡 After listing over 200+ tools, we were surprised to discover how much work hours can be saved by using digital tools and/or templates 📚 The result is the Wikitools app 📲 – A selection of 200+ digital tools – Templates classified in 23 different categories – The possibility to hire us to give you a hand with NoCode, automation and more... ⏩ All profits generated by the app will be used to finance our project (https://wequity.app) We give FREE access to the full version of the app to the first 100 people who subscribe to get early access 💶
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@franck_victor_laurant Hi Franck-Victor, this links to an Upcoming page, which isn't eligible to be featured. Do you have an actual landing page to something people can access today?
Franck-Victor Laurant
MakerEntrepreneurship for social impact.
@leandro8209 Thanks for the feedback ! We've changed the download link:)
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@franck_victor_laurant Great, thanks for doing that! It's cool seeing something created with Adalo. All the best with your launch 🚀
