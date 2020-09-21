  1. Home
Wikipedia Article Table to API

Every Wikipedia article table is now an API

Product of the Day
Paste in a link to any Wikipedia article which contains some tables and it will create a fully working JSON REST API for each table within the article.
Richard O'Dwyer
Maker
Hi all, this is a free tool I created for fun really.
Artur Mkrtchyan
Co-Founder/CTO of Softr
@richardodwyer this is really cool! Will save tone of time for many developers.
Namit ShahStudent (CSE)
@richardodwyer Quite nifty.
