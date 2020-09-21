Wikipedia Article Table to API
Every Wikipedia article table is now an API
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Richard O'Dwyer
Maker
Hi all, this is a free tool I created for fun really. Paste in a link to any Wikipedia article which contains some tables and it will create a fully working JSON REST API for each table within the article.
Share
Upvote (1)
@richardodwyer this is really cool! Will save tone of time for many developers.
Share
Upvote (1)
@richardodwyer Quite nifty.
UpvoteShare