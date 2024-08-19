Launches
Wiglo
Track your dog's happiness via a gamified app
Wiglo is a gamified dog parenting app that helps you manage daily care, training, health tracking, and reminders for your dog. You can also share your account with co-parents to collaboratively care for your pet.
Android
Dogs
Education
Dog parenting is a game now
Viktorija
Featured on August 20th, 2024.
