Home
→
Product
→
Wiggl
Wiggl
Video Animation Subscription for Startups & Marketing Teams
Free typographic video 5s
•
Free Options
Craft high-quality, brand-building animations that entertain, educate, and guide your audience through your business funnel. Cut through the noise and stand out in your crowd ✨
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
by
Wiggl
About this launch
Wiggl
Lightning Fast Video Animation for Digital Products
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
Wiggl by
Wiggl
was hunted by
Dilini Galanga
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dilini Galanga
,
Pavithra Lamahewa
and
Duminda Madushan
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
Wiggl
is not rated yet. This is Wiggl 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#295
Report