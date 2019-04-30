Log In
WifiCall

Make unlimited calls to anyone from anywhere

wifiCall is a mobile application that enables you call anyone, anywhere without the need of a mobile sim card.
With wifiCall, you don't have to worry about poor signal of your mobile network when you want to make a call.
Nigerian startup Tizeti launches WifiCall.ng IP voice call serviceNigeria based startup Tizeti, an internet service provider, today launched WifiCall.ng-an internet voice-calling platform for individuals and businesses. WifiCall is a VoIP-or Voice over Internet Protocol-subscription service that allows unlimited calls to any phone number, even if that number isn'...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
We have seen products like this before, makes me think of viber, but I do always appreciate more of them and this seems to serve more of real purpose by making communication that bit more accessible
