Widgets

The daily utility app making productivity simpler
Widgets is your all-in-one Mixed Reality companion. It redefines productivity by seamlessly integrating essential utilities into your workspace.
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityUser ExperienceTech

Meet the team

About this launch
Making Productivity Simpler
Widgets by
was hunted by
Priyanshu Bhattacharjee
in Productivity, User Experience, Tech. Made by
Priyanshu Bhattacharjee
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Widgets: The Daily Utility App's first launch.