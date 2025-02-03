Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Widgets
Widgets
The daily utility app making productivity simpler
Visit
Upvote 75
Widgets is your all-in-one Mixed Reality companion. It redefines productivity by seamlessly integrating essential utilities into your workspace.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
User Experience
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Widgets: The Daily Utility App
Making Productivity Simpler
Follow
75
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Widgets by
Widgets: The Daily Utility App
was hunted by
Priyanshu Bhattacharjee
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Priyanshu Bhattacharjee
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
Widgets: The Daily Utility App
is not rated yet. This is Widgets: The Daily Utility App's first launch.