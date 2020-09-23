  1. Home
Widgetly

Customize your iOS home screen

Widgetly comes packed with customization options. In this initial release you can create photo widgets, solid background widgets, and time display. There are no subscriptions, and everything is included in the app.
Maksim Petriv
Hey guys, thanks for the feature! Really looking forward to your feedback and thoughts. I have tons of widgets in development which are going to launch in waves. The first three are photos, custom blank background and time/date. What's coming: - More widgets - Tons of new templates - More ways to customize
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
@talkaboutdesign timely launch Maksim! It's all about the widgets right now. Loving to see how creative people are getting with their home screens. I really need to work on mine...downloading brb.
Maksim Petriv
@ejsnowdon let me know what widgets you would like to see added. Right now the two most popular with folks are Photo and solid color.
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Going from Android to Apple, one thing I miss is all the customization options that were available so... THANK YOU FOR THIS.
