Maksim Petriv
Maker
Founder of Design Hunt
Hey guys, thanks for the feature! Really looking forward to your feedback and thoughts. I have tons of widgets in development which are going to launch in waves. The first three are photos, custom blank background and time/date. What's coming: - More widgets - Tons of new templates - More ways to customize
@talkaboutdesign timely launch Maksim! It's all about the widgets right now. Loving to see how creative people are getting with their home screens. I really need to work on mine...downloading brb.
@ejsnowdon let me know what widgets you would like to see added. Right now the two most popular with folks are Photo and solid color.
Going from Android to Apple, one thing I miss is all the customization options that were available so... THANK YOU FOR THIS.
