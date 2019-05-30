The world’s most powerful training and recovery tool just got stronger. WHOOP is proud to introduce the WHOOP Strap 3.0 featuring WHOOP Live, a robust suite of new features to improve real-time data feedback, coaching, and training analysis.
Kunal BhatiaHunter@kunalslab · Co-founder & Design Lead @SlidesUp
I think WHOOP has built one of the most interesting models in consumer hardware. Last year, they switched to a subscription membership model ($30/mo), which includes the hardware, analytics, and community. From a hardware standpoint, I've loved their approach of no screens and 100% wearable time with their battery pack. With the new strap, you get a 5-day battery life too. Some more details from their latest release: - Strain Coach Get exertion level recommendations based on how recovered your body is. When you start an activity, WHOOP will then show you in real time whether you need to push harder, you're overdoing it or you've reached your goal. - WHOOP Snap+ Overlay real-time WHOOP data onto videos or photos. Whether recording alone or with a trainer/friend, you can see how strain, heart rate, and calories evolve over the course of any activity. Videos and photos can be saved, analyzed, and shared. - Heart Rate Broadcast Connect your WHOOP heart rate to your favorite apps and devices that are BLE compatible, including treadmills, bikes, and rowing machines.
