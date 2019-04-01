Who GoT Game? is a free web app where you can predict who will live 😎, die ☠️ or become a White Walker 🥶 in each episode of Game of Thrones' last season. Just sign up & make your first predictions — then enjoy the show, and see the results!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sébastien RobaszkiewiczMaker@robi
Dear Product Hunt community, We are 2 Game of Thrones fans, and made Who GoT Game? 😎☠️🥶 for the rest of the community as a fun side project. The idea originally came from this reddit post (https://www.reddit.com/r/gameoft...), and we thought it would be a great idea to make this funny game available to more people. So there we are! :) The game is simple: for each episode of the 8th season, and for each character, predict whether s·he will live 😎, die ☠️ or become a White Walker 🥶. Here's how it works: 1. 👥 Sign up with your Facebook account 2. 🤔 Start making your predictions for the first episode 3. 📺 Enjoy the show 4. 🎉 Come back to see the results (there is a blocking modal to avoid spoilers) – you get points based on your correct predictions 5. 🔁 Start again with the next episode In the end, the user with the most points wins! 👑 Please tell us what you think and feel free to invite your friends – and above all, we just hope you have a lot of fun with it :)
Upvote Share·
Jonathan Moyal@jonathanmoyal · Founder, Dowza
Just tried it out. Super fun!
Upvote Share·