Home
Product
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
Transcribe, Summarize, Understand – in seconds
Whisper Bot transcribes and summarizes audio, video, and links from YouTube, Instagram, VK, Facebook, Rutube, Reddit, Twitter, and Vimeo—right inside Telegram. Outputs accurate text, bullet summaries, and AI answers. Supports 120+ languages.
Free Options
Telegram
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
Transcribe, Summarize, Understand – in seconds
Maksim Liashch
Featured on May 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Whisper STT Telegram Bot's first launch.