Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Whisper STT Telegram Bot
Whisper STT Telegram Bot

Whisper STT Telegram Bot

Transcribe, Summarize, Understand – in seconds
Whisper Bot transcribes and summarizes audio, video, and links from YouTube, Instagram, VK, Facebook, Rutube, Reddit, Twitter, and Vimeo—right inside Telegram. Outputs accurate text, bullet summaries, and AI answers. Supports 120+ languages.
Free Options
Launch tags:
TelegramProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Whisper STT Telegram Bot gallery image
Whisper STT Telegram Bot gallery image
Whisper STT Telegram Bot gallery image
Whisper STT Telegram Bot gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
Transcribe, Summarize, Understand – in seconds
64
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Whisper STT Telegram Bot by
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
was hunted by
Maksim Liashch
in Telegram, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Maksim Liashch
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Whisper STT Telegram Bot
is not rated yet. This is Whisper STT Telegram Bot's first launch.