Whisper STT Telegram Bot Transcribe, Summarize, Understand – in seconds Visit Upvote 64

Whisper Bot transcribes and summarizes audio, video, and links from YouTube, Instagram, VK, Facebook, Rutube, Reddit, Twitter, and Vimeo—right inside Telegram. Outputs accurate text, bullet summaries, and AI answers. Supports 120+ languages.

Free Options Launch tags: Telegram • Productivity • Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team Show more Show more