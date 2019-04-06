Whisky Notes

A place for whisky enthusiasts to learn and know more about the spirit they’re drinking, and the industry that makes it, one sip at a time.
Storm FarrellMaker@stormfarrell · Web Developer
👋 Hello there PH'ers Last night I discovered Glide, which let's you turn spreadsheets into apps, and realised that I could recycle an old web app I build back in my WP days. It only took an hour to collect the posts, customise the appearance and prep it for Glide. I'm working on something bigger, so in the meantime, I figured I'd pop my PH cherry with this simple app. Hoping some of you drammers get some value out of this. See you at the bar 🥃
