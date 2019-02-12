Every spreadsheet is an amazing app waiting to happen. Pick a Google Sheet and Glide assembles a polished, data-driven mobile app that you can share with a link and publish to app stores if you desire.
You can create beautiful apps within minutes without much hassle.
Haven't tried for a big project yet so can't say.
Pretty easy to build apps specially if you are looking for static apps.
Hunter
David SiegelMaker@dvdsgl · 💜 people & technology – CEO @glideapps
Hello, Product Hunt! We are Antonio, David, Jason & Mark and we're building Glide to make it easy & fun for anyone to build amazing apps without code. We're not the first to build on top of spreadsheets, but we think the idea has never developed to its full potential. Spreadsheets are the most successful programming model of all time, and smartphones are the most successful computer of all time, but they've never been meaningfully connected. We're really excited to develop this concept further and we're eager for your feedback! Thanks!
Amr Sobhy@amrsobhy · CEO at PushBots
@dvdsgl David – this is really great. I've been actually working for the past week on converting one of my excel sheets to an app. So I relate to the pain. And I can say this is really a step on the right way. Kudos.
Ben Tossell@bentossell · Makerpad.co
I found Glide after they followed me on Twitter while I was posting some tutorials... so I gave it a go and got a product review app up in minutes: https://twitter.com/bentossell/s...
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@bentossell You know this thing is good when the master of no code building himself gives it an endorsement!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
See a lot of products take this approach but Glide seems truly seamless and simple to use! @dvdsgl is there any major limitations for developers to take this approach? Would love to hear your thoughts!
James Gallagher@jamesg_oca · Publicly Traded Person, Founder
@dvdsgl @aaronoleary There is most definitely a space in the market for a service that allows people to create a mobile app that offers good functionality without them having technical knowledge. What are your plans for the future of Glide?
David SiegelMaker@dvdsgl · 💜 people & technology – CEO @glideapps
@aaronoleary Thank you! There are some limitations at the moment – Glide apps are best for brochure-style apps that show a global view on a data set right now, but we are focusing on adding and editing data next. We’ve watched hundreds of developers build thousands of apps over the last 7 years, and we learned that designing a great app is often a much harder problem than writing its code. We’re tackling the challenge of designing a great app by applying high-level mobile patterns and pre-built components that bind to your data. We never want a user to have to arrange primitive components on a 2D canvas unless they really need something bespoke, and we want to empower anyone to include the best features from their favorite App Store apps with zero work. There are so many subtle details to get right to make great app experiences that we need to offer useful constraints so that app creators quickly get a result they’ll be proud to share, but there is definitely a balance between constraints and power that we'll have to play with. The spreadsheet model of data/computation is integral to our plans for Glide–Google Sheets is a starting point, but it’s also not merely one of many data sources for Glide. We think that non-programmers will be able to build serious apps with this familiar model.
Richard Goodwin@rgoodwin · Product Manager, Unrepentant Nerd
@aaronoleary @dvdsgl Do your plans include being able to pull updated data? Or is it a re-publish each time? Edit: Now that I see they are PWA's, I guess my question is more nuanced, about published apps perhaps? :)
Dylan FieldHiring@zoink · CEO, Figma
Glide is an incredible tool! I've used it to make a few apps now and it's seamless. Excited to share it with some of my less technical friends who have always wanted to make an app!
David SiegelMaker@dvdsgl · 💜 people & technology – CEO @glideapps
@zoink Thank you! Can't wait to brainstorm with you about our future crypto components :D
Roberto Mateu@rmateu · 5typos.com
The quality of the "webapp" in iOS is amazing - absolutely feels like native app. I see the appeal for enterprise, but given the simplicity of the Google Sheets to App model, I'm going to try moving some iOS Shortcuts/IFTTT flows to apps to experiment. Congrats on launch!
David SiegelMaker@dvdsgl · 💜 people & technology – CEO @glideapps
@rmateu Thanks a lot! We're really focused on getting the little details right. In fact I think we're the only PWA on iOS to support edge-swipe ;)
