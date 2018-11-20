WHIRL
Crowdfunding platform built on the Blockchain
#2 Product of the DayToday
Socially driven, pay it forward crowdfunding platform that’s built on the blockchain. You can only create a campaign after you’ve already helped others, generating a virtuous loop of giving that will echo around the world.
Reviews
+15 reviews
- Pros:
Efficient Pay it forward strategy. This will be a blast if executed right.Cons:
We need a verified transparent system with all the data on the blockchain,
Looks solid. Hopefully, the project will expand crowdfunding industry even more.Nikita Ovchinnik has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Vitalii MaletsHunterHiring@vitaliimalets · CEO, Publicfast
Hey guys! I am happy to hunt and present you WHIRL — socially driven, pay it forward crowdfunding platform that’s built on the blockchain. And you can use WHIRL to get funding for just about anything, as long as it’s legal.
Upvote (4)Share·
ArtWeb@artweb_io
Wow! Crowdfound... cool. What’s release date?
Upvote (3)Share·
Anti Danilevski@anti_danilevski · CEO KICKICO
@artweb_io it's already working in beta, you can use it right now. Some minor bugs may be there, though.
Upvote (3)Share·
Valeria Minaeva@valeriya_minaeva · Young & Enthusiastic
Awesome 'pay it forward' model
Upvote (3)Share·
Alexey Sadonov@sadonov
Very interesting idea. Time to start think about my wishes :)
Upvote (2)Share·