Home
→
Product
→
WhimsyWorks
WhimsyWorks
An interactive reading app for kids, powered by GPT-4.
WhimsyWorks is an AI-powered app that makes reading fun for kids! 📚🤖🎉 Our engaging and interactive "choose-your-own-adventure" reading games are ✨generated by AI✨ to match your child's exact interests and reading level!
Launched in
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
WhimsyWorks
About this launch
WhimsyWorks
An interactive reading app for kids, powered by GPT-4.
WhimsyWorks by
WhimsyWorks
was hunted by
Abhi
in
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Abhi
and
Abi Raja
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
WhimsyWorks
is not rated yet. This is WhimsyWorks's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#167
