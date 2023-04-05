Products
WhimsyWorks

WhimsyWorks

An interactive reading app for kids, powered by GPT-4.

WhimsyWorks is an AI-powered app that makes reading fun for kids! 📚🤖🎉 Our engaging and interactive "choose-your-own-adventure" reading games are ✨generated by AI✨ to match your child's exact interests and reading level!
Launched in Kids, Artificial Intelligence, Games
WhimsyWorks
About this launch
was hunted by
Abhi
in Kids, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Abhi
and
Abi Raja
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#167