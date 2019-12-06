Discussion
4 Reviews
Anna Filou
Gorgeous rebrand! It looks much more like a service I'd be proud to use now. Had an account already (made it when they were still 'appear.in') but never actually used it.
Hunter
Wow, this is quite the brand overhaul! Previously it was much more staid...!
Most certainly. Great rebranding. Reliable as always/ever.
Trying to understand how it is different from video or voice call on whatsapp or duo...
