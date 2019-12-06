  1. Home
  2.  → Whereby

Whereby

Freedom to work from anywhere.

Easy and flexible meetings in the browser. Create your permanent own video room (whereby.com/your-room) that guests can join simply by clicking the link. No downloads or registration required by guests, no host required in meetings.
A brand new Whereby meeting experience - and a new brand!Exciting changes coming to Whereby In August, we announced that appear.in would change name to Whereby and now the change is complete; today we are introducing the new visual profile for Whereby! Along with the facelift we are also rolling out a major upgrade to the in-room meeting experience, with several improvements to make your meetings even better.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Anna Filou
Anna Filou
Gorgeous rebrand! It looks much more like a service I'd be proud to use now. Had an account already (made it when they were still 'appear.in') but never actually used it.
Upvote (4)Share
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
Wow, this is quite the brand overhaul! Previously it was much more staid...!
Upvote (2)Share
Lyondhur Picciarelli
Lyondhur Picciarelli
Most certainly. Great rebranding. Reliable as always/ever.
Upvote (3)Share
Dot Creatives
Dot Creatives
Trying to understand how it is different from video or voice call on whatsapp or duo...
Upvote (1)Share