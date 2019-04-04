Where to Climb

Instead of checking weather reports for a dozen climbing areas, just use your current location to find what areas around you are in prime time. Use filters to avoid crowds, climb the style you like and keep out of the mountain snow when the temps look good.
Brice PollockMaker@brice_pollock · Staff Engineer
I built this product to solve the constant challenge of a place to climb that is my style, dry and within reasonable temps. Before I had to find the gps location, try to find info on instagram and check weather for dozens of places each weekend. Now with one click I can see whether there is snow in an area, the dry places a storm missed and what places have gotten too hot/cold. The best tool for traveling or weekend warriors trying to find good conditions on great rock!
Tristan PollockHunterHiring@writerpollock · Venture Partner at 500 Startups
It's a huge pleasure when you get to post one of your brother's products. Brice has been getting deep into climbing over the past few years (he's usually around California, but has climbed in places as far away as Madagascar, Jordan, and Argentina) and this is one of his many contributions to the community. It's a simple app that helps guide you on where and when to climb outdoors in order to avoid crowds, bad weather, and anything else that makes climbing not optimal. Enjoy!
