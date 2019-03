Now you can try to catch Carmen Sandiego in Google Earth

It's been a while since I've played around on Google Earth, but an assignment from the head honchos at ACME to find the elusive Carmen Sandiego got me to click around the world. Google has partnered with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to launch The Crown Jewels Caper, the first in a series of Carmen Sandiego games in Google Earth.