WhenToPost
Using AI to find the best times to post to Instagram.
Susan Moeller
Maker
Hi, I’m Susan, Marketing Manager at Tailwind. Today I’m thrilled to share our #1 ranked marketing app, completely redesigned in March 2020. When is the best time for you to post on Instagram? WhentoPost tells you. It's a must-have tool for anyone with an Instagram account. WhentoPost analyzes millions of Instagram posts to determine the best times to post for maximum engagement in your content niche. Get more Instagram followers and engagement by posting at the best times with this easy social media management app. A quick overview of the FREE features: 🤔 No more guessing about when to post! We recommend the best times to post based on sophisticated machine learning models applied to a million + recent Instagram posts. ⏰ Reminders at the best times to post so you never miss out on peak engagement. ❓ No more worries about the algorithm! Our system is constantly updated. Upgrades to the paid version ($1.99/month) of the When to Post app also includes: 📈 Advanced recommendations built around you and your Instagram marketing goals. 🗓️ A fully customized schedule based on what you’re trying to achieve with your Instagram account. 📊 Metrics and engagement scores show how well you are doing compared to your competitors. When to Post is built by Tailwind, an official Instagram marketing partner. The app is 100% safe to use. Customer support and help are available at wtp@tailwindapp.com Download When to Post and login via Facebook. You can stop worrying about the best times to post because this social media marketing app tells you. We would love to hear your feedback, comment below or you can tweet me @susancmoeller.
