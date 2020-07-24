  1. Home
Intuitive timezones for your remote team 🌍

Don't waste time over timezone-quiproquos anymore.
Check WHEN are the members of your remote team, freelancers or customer, and be more mindful of everyone's time.
Hello Product Hunt, I've been working remotely for a few years now, and I missed a few meetings over "Timezone Quiproquos." I never found THE intuitive timezone tool, so I built it. Who needs this? People working remotely! Teams, AND more: freelancers and their clients will find this useful too. I even use a clock to sync with friends. It's also useful to "meet" a team. I sent this tool to a client recently; they add themselves AND the rest of their team. Boom: a simple overview of the whole team, insiders, contractors, and timezones included. Nicer than scrolling through Slack Channels. Want a tip? You can use any URL, and signup to "lock" it. For example, https://whena.re/remote-ceos is a valid clock. You can use names that are easy to remember, or names that are difficult to find by chance. Next versions, I plan to focus on integrations. I want to make this accessible INSIDE Slack, Trello, and others. Let me know if there's a way to make this more useful for you! Byt the way, it's the V2 of a previous product "timezown", it has a share feature now, it's much faster, and works on mobile.
