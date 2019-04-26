The world of discreet luxury meets the era of on-demand with superior vehicles, highly professional chauffeurs, and journeys tailored to your tastes.
Wheely raises $15 million for its luxury ride-hailing appLondon-based startup Wheely has raised a $15 million Series B round led by Concentric with Oleg Tscheltzoff, Misha Sokolov and other investors also participating. The company wants to build an Uber competitor focused on the luxury market. It's a bit ironic when you think about it as Uber started as...
TechCrunch
Alexander Isora 🦄@alexanderisora · Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
I used Wheely long time ago once, when I was a student. I used a free ride coupon. It felt like being a son of a billionaire. That was fun :)
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@emilyjsnowdon this is available in London, replace the uber with a personal chauffeur maybe?
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)Pro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
@aaronoleary for when I'm feeling fancy 💃
