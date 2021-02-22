  1. Home
WhatsShare

Multi-agent WhatsApp chat for businesses

WhatsShare enables your business to take full advantage of WhatsApp, by allowing the whole team to join the conversation from other devices!
WhatsShare is perfect for Customer Service, but can also be used for marketing and sales.
🎁 10% off (Recurring) on Basic plan (semi-annual & annual)
A. Zain
Maker
Full-stack developer
WhatsApp is currently the most used messaging platform worldwide, yet businesses struggle to take full advantage of it, because it's limited to one phone. WhatsShare fixes this problem, by allowing more team members to join and reply to incoming messages, all at the same time, from different devices! - WhatsShare will help you deliver quicker and more effective Customer Service. - Reach new markets and generate more leads. - Close more deals and win over new customers. Don't limit your business to one phone! It's time to let the whole team in!
