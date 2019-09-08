Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Shawn Pereira
Hello hunters! 👋 During the summer, my friend and mentor Raj told me about the need for a simpler way to generate WhatsApp message URLs. It didn't seem like a difficult thing to build but I thought it would be a great way for me to finally learn React AND launch something into the real world! 😄 And after weeks of experimenting and ideating and talking to friends, here we are! My first Product Hunt launch! 🎉 While building WhatsAppr, I've also become much more curious about the WhatsApp messaging ecosystem and plan on exploring it further. I decided to make the project open source because it'll be good to see what else the community can contribute. I've also been interested in FOSS for a while and thought this would be a good way to get my feet wet. This is my first time here so just a quick intro - I'm Shawn Pereira, a 19-year-old engineering student from Goa, India. I've only recently really dived into tech but I absolutely love the feeling. You will surely be seeing more of my work in the future! Have a great day! ❤️ Also, would love your feedback and criticisms. Feel free to ask questions!
Upvote (2)Share