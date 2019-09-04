WhatsBlast
Send personalized mass WhatsApp messages
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Sandoche
Hello people 👋! When I was a student I used a lot group bulk messages to invite my friends for a party or a dinner. After lot of trial and error I noticed that a customized message with their name on it got a lot more answers than just a generic invitation message. That is why I built recently the app TextBlast, a bulk customize SMS app. However, nowadays people are using more and more WhatsApp instead of the traditional SMS. That is why I am proudly releasing today WhatsBlast. WhatsBlast helps you to send personalized mass messages easily using your friend's name (with the option of editing before sending). It will take you 5 minutes instead of 5 hours ! I hope you like it and also helps you to save some time WhatsBlast is perfect for marketing and communication campaigns on WhatsApp ! *Note that it's not 100% automated, WhatsBlast prepares and prefils your messages for each contact, but you will still have to press the sending button ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Upvote (2)Share
OMG that’s a cool app !! And much needed !!
Maker
@kavida_sdv1 Thanks a lot
UpvoteShare
Awesome idea! Looking forward to test it!
Pretty useful for the launch of a new product, to inform your network via WhatsApp!👌🏻
Very good update from TextBlast! I know in countries like France where SMS were free and unlimited everyone was (and is still) using the traditional SMS, but for example in Spain we only use WhatsApp. It's the most popular messaging app in the world, this is a good move!! 😊 good work!