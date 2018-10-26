WhatsApp Stickers are finally here! Rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, jazz up your conversations.
WhatsApp introduces stickers on iOS and Android at lastWhatsApp is super late introducing stickers on its messaging platform, but hey, at least they're available now. There are already a bunch of free sticker packs available, and you'll recognize some of them from Facebook Messenger (no surprise there).
You can finally send stickers to your friends in WhatsAppIt's hard to believe that WhatsApp hasn't had stickers until now, but the messaging app is finally rolling them out. The company announced in a blog post that the stickers will be coming to iOS and Android in the coming weeks.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
Finally! Can't freaking wait!
AbadesiHunterHiring@abadesi · 👩🏽💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
We featured this in yesterday's Sip stores. I always use stickers to liven up my Messenger convos, nice to see WhatsApp fully integrated into the FB family now with this addition.
