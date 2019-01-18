WhatsApp Share Link Generator
A handy tool to generate WhatsApp sharing links.
WhatsApp Share Link Generator is a handy tool to generate WhatsApp sharing links quickly and easily.
Reviews
- Pros:
Lets ppl share your msg on WA with 3 clicks:
link > choose recipients > send
Use cases: promotion of products/content/contestsCons:
None - the links look ugly but you'll hide them behind a button or some text
I love that was made in 1 hour and does the job.Marco Piras has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Manuel FrigerioMakerPro@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
Hi Hunters 👋 I've recently worked on a project where I had to constantly create WhatsApp sharing links and I was incredibly frustrated that there wasn't a tool to generate these links quickly. So I created my own 😉 The way it works it's simple: enter the text you want to send via WhatsApp and the tool will generate the link. These links are super useful if you're doing a marketing campaign where people can share on WhatsApp because they open directly into the app. Fun fact: From buying the domain to launching on Product Hunt, it took me just an hour and the whole website is just a Carrd page. Thanks @ajlkn !
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
This is super useful! Going to use it in my next project
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
Nice! Maybe you could add a generator that generates instant message links? The ones that include your phone number so that you can text someone on What'sApp without having them in your contacts. I like how simple this is so I just made the same thing on Airtable now :P
Manuel FrigerioMakerPro@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
@anna_0x That's a good idea I'll add that
Manuel FrigerioMakerPro@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
@anna_0x UPDATE: Done 😉
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
@mnlfrgr nice! I went a little crazy with my Airtable and added support for creating Skype links as well 😆 this will probably come in handy one day so thank you for reminding me I’ve been meaning to make it for a while. Also, congrats on creating this so fast 😀
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!😊 Will check it out! It’s an handy tool
Manuel FrigerioMakerPro@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
@ayush_chandra Thanks Ayush!
