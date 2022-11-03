Products
This is the latest launch from WhatsApp
See WhatsApp’s 26 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
WhatsApp Communities
WhatsApp Communities
A new discussion feature from WhatsApp
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Media
by
WhatsApp
About this launch
WhatsApp
The simple, reliable, secure messaging app.
41
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
WhatsApp Communities by
WhatsApp
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Media
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
WhatsApp
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 40 users. It first launched on February 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#155
Report