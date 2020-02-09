Discussion
Grant LaFontaine
Maker
(Thanks @katmanalac for hunting this 😄) Hey Product Hunt! I started buying and selling Pokemon cards online when I was 10 using Yahoo Auctions. I can still remember receiving my first $10 check in the mail (snail mail) from the buyer of a holographic Chansey Pokemon card. I still buy & sell collectibles online, but I’ve grown a little tired of the pains of doing it. Sometimes I’ll spend hours trying to figure out if something is authentic, or a counterfeit. And, I’ve spent countless hours going through listings trying to find the exact product I want in the right condition. Whatnot was built to solve these problems by making buying & selling collectibles safer and easier. Here’s how we’re approaching it. SAFER: We review every product to check its condition & authenticity. We also require that sellers send in photos of every angel of the exact product they’re selling, so only real products in the specified condition are listed. EASIER: We’ve built Whatnot around products, not listings. Because of this, just search for the product you want, and you’ll see every listing along with its price and condition. You’ll no longer need to troll through hundreds of listings to find exactly what you want. We also provide you with a product price estimate and data on previous sales, so you know if you’re paying a fair price. Can’t wait to hear what you’ll think! Let me and the team know if you have any questions 🙂.
